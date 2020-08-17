All California DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All California DMV locations are set to close at 3 pm from Monday, August 17, through Wednesday, August 19, in order to conserve energy.All customers with and without an appointment will be allowed inside until 2:30 pm each day. If you have an appointment between 2:30 pm and 5 pm, the DMV will contact you in order to reschedule.The state issued a new Flex Alert on Sunday, calling for electricity conservation over the next four days of an expected heat wave."We are doing our part to protect the state's power grid by reducing our energy consumption," said DMV Director Steve Gordon.The DMV is urging customers to take care of their needs online by visiting their website.