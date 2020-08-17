DMV

All California DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy

FILE - The DMV field offices in Clovis, Visalia and the Fresno office on Blackstone have reopened to assist customers with in-person appointments.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All California DMV locations are set to close at 3 pm from Monday, August 17, through Wednesday, August 19, in order to conserve energy.

All customers with and without an appointment will be allowed inside until 2:30 pm each day. If you have an appointment between 2:30 pm and 5 pm, the DMV will contact you in order to reschedule.

The state issued a new Flex Alert on Sunday, calling for electricity conservation over the next four days of an expected heat wave.

"We are doing our part to protect the state's power grid by reducing our energy consumption," said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

The DMV is urging customers to take care of their needs online by visiting their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessenergydmvheatheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
Commercial drivers can now renew licenses on DMV website
You can now access 97% of the DMV's services from home
DMV giving 1-year driver's license extension for drivers 70 and older
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through Wednesday
Sheriff visits Outside Creek School, confirms in-person instruction happening
Health caution issued as wildfire smoke moves into Central Valley
Boyd Grant, winningest head basketball coach for Fresno State, dies at 87: Sources
Record-breaking heat reported in Central Valley, no let up in sight
Central California coronavirus cases
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
Show More
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old in Fresno County
Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Merced County identified
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Fresno Co. courthouse, Hall of Records closed due to water, power outages
More TOP STORIES News