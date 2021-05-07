Fresno man pleads guilty to EDD fraud scheme, mail theft

Authorities say 30-year-old Garrett Wheelan was conducting a mail fraud scheme to submit fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims to the California Employment Development Department.
Investigators say Wheelan used other people's information to submit the claims.
It's unclear how much money Wheelan was able to claim and received.
He currently faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
