unemployment California

Fresno man pleads guilty to EDD fraud scheme, mail theft

A Fresno man pleaded guilty to mail theft and fraud on Thursday.
Fresno man pleads guilty to EDD fraud scheme, mail theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man pleaded guilty to mail theft and fraud on Thursday.

Authorities say 30-year-old Garrett Wheelan was conducting a mail fraud scheme to submit fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims to the California Employment Development Department.

Investigators say Wheelan used other people's information to submit the claims.

It's unclear how much money Wheelan was able to claim and received.

He currently faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

WATCH: San Jose man discovers $4,000 missing from his EDD account
A San Jose man managed to remain optimistic, despite losing $4,000 and being out of work for a year.



RELATED: Expired driver's license costs CA woman EDD benefits, despite statewide renewal exemption
For seniors, driver's license renewals have been waived to keep people from unnecessarily going to the DMV. But for the EDD's identity verification system, an expired license still cost a Redwood City woman her precious benefits.



