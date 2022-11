Jim Costa holds early lead over Michael Maher for California's 21st Congressional District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democrat Incumbent Jim Costa holds an early lead over Michael Maher for California's 21st Congressional District.

Costa has been representing California's 16th Congressional District since 2013.

Legislative boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census -- putting Costa in the new 21st Congressional District that includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare counties.

The previous 21st Congressional District was represented by David Valadao.