Californians urged to conserve energy as heat wave rolls in

The California Independent System Operator issued a heat bulletin for Monday.
While no Flex Alerts or possible outages are currently called for, officials say if weather or system conditions worsen, the ISO may need to take action.
The warning comes as the entire state braces for a long stretch of high temperatures this week.
For more information or to sign up for alerts, go to FlexAlert.org.