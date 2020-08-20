Flex Alert on in California until 9 pm on Wednesday

That's why residents and businesses are being urged to conserve electricity through another Flex Alert.
It's underway until 9 pm Wednesday night.
#FlexAlert called for 2 - 9 pm. Note change in time. Learn more: https://t.co/XJHz5qZIzY pic.twitter.com/OFZVJqlUsf— California ISO (@California_ISO) August 19, 2020
The California Independent System Operator is the organization that manages the state's power grid.
On Wednesday, they tweeted out some good news, announcing no rotating outages are expected on Wednesday night in part because of conservation efforts encouraged through the Flex Alert.
#ItsWorking! No #poweroutages anticipated for tonight. #Conservation, imported energy and wind production were key factors for avoiding emergency stages. #GoodJobCA #FlexAlert still in place until 9 pm.— California ISO (@California_ISO) August 19, 2020
On their website, you can find a real time look at energy use, showing how close the ISO is to triggering rotating outages for Californians.
"As customers are making the decision to conserve as they are seeing the load drop again tor the anticipated peak of the load against the amount of electricity that's available, that helps them make that decision. But what it also shows customers is here is what happens if we don't meet those conservation numbers on this day.," says PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles.
In order to avoid outages altogether, it's recommended that you set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.
Avoid the use of major appliances like the washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher.