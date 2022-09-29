California gas prices jump overnight, Valley prices near six dollars

Refinery maintenance along the West Coast is being blamed for the recent spike in California gas prices.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cost for a gallon of regular gas spiked overnight. Prices have risen an average of 15 cents across the states.

Here in Central California, most places have seen the price jump around $6 per gallon.

Fresno, for example, is currently averaging $5.95 per gallon. That's up 11 cents in one day from yesterday's average of $5.84. Compared to one week ago, prices are up a whopping 58 cents from $5.37.

Prices have not yet reached the record state average that happened this past June when the average price then was $6.43 for regular-grade gasoline.

Experts are saying that we could soon break that past record.