California girl, 2, drowns in Florida Keys pool

MARATHON, Calif. -- A 2-year-old California girl is dead after being pulled from a pool in the Florida Keys.

The girl was found at the bottom of a pool on Friday. A vacationing doctor and a nearby paramedic heard yells for help and rushed to the rental home. They were unable to resuscitate the girl, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department says a family member was applying sunscreen to other children inside the home when other relatives found the toddler in the pool.

Officials say the doctor swam across a canal to help. Rescue crews from the Marathon Fire Department were also unable to revive the child, whose family was visiting from San Jose, California.

Authorities said an autopsy is planned but they don't suspect foul play.
