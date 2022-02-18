gun control

Gov. Newsom backs California bill that allows citizens to enforce weapons ban

The bill would allow private citizens to go after gun makers in the same way Texas allows them to target abortion providers
SAN FRANCISCO -- A new bill in California would allow private citizens go after gun makers in the same way Texas lets them target abortion providers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed legislation that would let private citizens enforce the state's ban on assault weapons. It's modeled after a Texas law that lets private citizens enforce that state's ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

"If Texas can use a law to ban a woman's right to choose and to put her health at risk, we will use that same law to save lives and improve the health and safety of the people in the state of California," Newsom said at a news conference Friday.

Texas and other conservative-led states have tried for years to ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected, at around six weeks of pregnancy, which is sometimes before the person knows they are pregnant. But the states' attempts have been blocked by the courts.

But Texas' new abortion law is unique in that it bars the government from enforcing the law. The idea is if the government can't enforce the law, it can't be sued to block it in court. That hasn't stopped abortion providers from trying to block the law. But so far, the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority has allowed the abortion law to stay in place pending a legal challenge.

That decision incensed Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature. California has banned the manufacture and sale of assault weapons for decades. But last year, a federal judge overturned that ban. The law is still in place while the state appeals the decision.

But the decision inspired Newsom and Democrats in the state Legislature to copy Texas' abortion law, but make it apply to gun makers instead of abortion providers.

"Our message to the United States Supreme Court is as follows: What's good for the goose is good for the gander," said Democratic state Sen. Bob Hertzberg, the author of the proposal. "I look forward to rushing a new bill to the governor's desk to take advantage of that United States Supreme Court guidance."

The proposal fulfills fears from some gun rights groups, who have opposed the Texas abortion law because they worried liberal states like California would use the same principle to on guns.

"If Texas succeeds in its gambit here, New York, California, New Jersey, and others will not be far behind in adopting equally aggressive gambits to not merely chill but to freeze the right to keep and bear arms," attorney Erik Jaffe wrote in a legal brief on behalf of the Firearms Policy Coalition, a nonprofit group that advocates for gun rights.

