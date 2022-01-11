politics

Gov. Newsom to discuss plan to expand health care to all Californians, including immigrants

EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage

KERN COUNTY, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Kern County on Tuesday to discuss his proposal to expand health care to uninsured Californians, including more than 700,000 undocumented state residents.

The governor will speak at a health clinic at 1:15 pm.

In addition to expanding Medi-Cal coverage to all Californians, Newsom wants to increase health care affordability. He announced his plan during his budget proposal to the state Legislature on Monday.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom unveils proposed Calif. budget with health coverage for all immigrants
EMBED More News Videos

California would be the first state to provide health coverage to all people, regardless of immigration status, under the budget Gov. Newsom proposed.



The state began covering immigrants 26 and under in 2019, and those 55 and older last year. Now Newsom wants state lawmakers to cover the remainder, starting no sooner than Jan. 1, 2024.

It wasn't immediately clear if he would phase in the additional health coverage or how he planned to pay for it.

One legislative analysis put the price tag for covering the remaining donut hole of uninsured immigrants at $2.4 billion per year. Covering those age 50 and up, the most recent expansion, will eventually cost taxpayers about $1.3 billion per year.

Some progressive legislative Democrats last week proposed creating in California the nation's first universal health care system, backed by steep tax hikes that would have to be approved by voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsommedicalstate politicshealth careu.s. & worldpoliticsimmigration
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Everything to know about Gov. Newsom's 2022 budget plan
Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
Gov. Gavin Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID-19 pandemic
TOP STORIES
Valley schools faced with Omicron variant as students return to class
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Santa Barbara firefighter killed in accident at China Peak remembered
Fire damages central Fresno home
Kaweah Health facing staffing shortage as Omicron variant takes over
1 killed in crash with semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says
Police: $48,000 of items stolen from Sunglass Hut at Tulare Outlets
Show More
US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou
Fresno police arrest gang member in brutal murder of homeless man
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Long lines return for COVID-19 testing throughout Fresno
Man found with gunshot wound inside crashed car in SE Fresno
More TOP STORIES News