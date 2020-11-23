Motorcyclist killed after high-speed chase ends in crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a fence during a high-speed chase in Fresno County last week.California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing the 36-year-old rider who was speeding along Highway 198 near Interstate 5 on Friday around 11:30 pm.At one point, the man veered onto the shoulder, crashed into a metal fence and was thrown from his bike.The man died at the scene, the CHP said. His name has not been released.Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.