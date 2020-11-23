fatal crash

Motorcyclist killed after high-speed chase ends in crash in Fresno County

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a fence during a high-speed chase in Fresno County last week.

California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing the 36-year-old rider who was speeding along Highway 198 near Interstate 5 on Friday around 11:30 pm.

At one point, the man veered onto the shoulder, crashed into a metal fence and was thrown from his bike.

The man died at the scene, the CHP said. His name has not been released.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.
