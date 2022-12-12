CHP has urgent warning for drivers heading to the mountains

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA (KFSN) -- If you're planning a trip to the mountains, the California Highway Patrol is advising drivers to drive slow, watch out for snow plows and bring your snow chains.

Officials say a car crashed into a snow plow in Shaver Lake Saturday.

The car did sustain some damage but no one was injured.

CHP officials say make sure to decrease your speed and minimize distractions.

With snow on the ground creating dangerous conditions, officers say they will be having chain control checkpoints.

All vehicles are required to carry chains regardless if they have four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The check points will be at the top of the Four-Lane on state routes 168, 180 and Milwood att the three thousand foot level before Kings Canyon National Park.

Officials say if you've never put snow chain on before, make sure to check your vehicles owner manual for instructions.