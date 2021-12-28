Politics

New laws in 2022: Minimum wage increases to $15, to-go cocktails are here to stay

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Minimum wage is increasing, to-go cocktails are here to stay, and access to mental health services in a timely manner may become easier in 2022.

Many new laws are going into effect starting next year.

The to-go cocktails that gained popularity at the start of the pandemic will be available through 2026.

The law allows people to order to-go alcoholic beverages along with food orders.

Deliveries of cocktails, however, ends December 31st.

Dog House Grill General Manager Matt Billingsley said it was ideal to have the option when the pandemic started, but since then, he said it hasn't generated much of a profit.

"When your customer is enjoying their food and enjoying their alcoholic beverage in the restaurant, your capability of selling them more is increased. Once they're out the door, it's just that one," Billingsley said.

Also starting Saturday, minimum wage across all industries in California will increase.

Employers with 26 or more employees will now have to pay $15 an hour.

For Dog House Grill, that includes all the servers and bartenders.

"You know it's another cost added into the bottom line," said Billingsley.

Next year, customers will have to ask for ketchup packets, coffee stirrers and single-use utensils.

A new law starting June 1 aims to reduce wastefulness in the restaurant industry.

Those items will only be handed out upon the customer's request.

In the medical field, Assembly Bill 221 aims ensure providers and insurance allow timely access to mental health services.

It goes into effect July 1.

Individuals must be able to get a follow-up appointment with a mental health care or substance use disorder provider within 10 days.

"Private providers, collective groups, the larger hospital entities are going to need to increase their workforce," said National Alliance on Mental Illness-Fresno Executive Director Chris Roup.

Roup said NAMI will be working to hold those agencies accountable to ensure providers are in compliance.

In the meantime, people can contact NAMI Fresno at 559-224-2469 during business hours or California Hope 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 833-317-4673.

To help prevent wildfires, State Senate Bill 332 reduces liability for prescribed control burns for wildland fire hazard reduction.

The law applies to individuals with special certifications, but, should the fire burn outside of the prescribe burn area, they wouldn't be liable for suppression costs.

"This is going to help those guys be able to go in and be able to do larger scale burns on private property as nonagency," says CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Thorin Day.

Fire officials said this will hopefully help crews contain wildfires in the future.
