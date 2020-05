California shelter-in-place: State issues weirdly specific list of allowed outdoor activities

Athletics



Badminton (singles)



Throwing a baseball/softball



BMX biking



Canoeing (singles)



Crabbing



Cycling



Exploring Rock Pools



Gardening (not in groups)



Golf (singles, walking - no cart)





Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)



Horse Riding (singles)



Jogging and running



Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing



Meditation



Outdoor Photography



Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)



Quad Biking



Rock Climbing



Roller Skating and Roller Blading



Rowing (singles)



Scootering (not in groups)



Skateboarding (not in groups)





Soft Martial Arts - Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)



Table Tennis (singles)



Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)



Trail Running



Trampolining



Tree Climbing



Volleyball (singles)



Walk the dog



Wash the car



Watch the sunrise or sunset



Yoga

SAN FRANCISCO -- Amid the great golf confusion of 2020 , Gov. Gavin Newsom was pressured to answer once and for all: What are Californians allowed to do outside as we shelter in place?We're all going crazy inside, but thankfully we can blow off some steam with "soft martial arts," according to an extremely specific list of allowed outdoor activities released by the state Thursday.Tennis isn't allowed, but table tennis is (if that's any consolation). You can also explore rock pools if you're into that sort of thing. For those searching for more thrills than they'll find in the rock pools (though you never know!), there's also BMX biking and kite surfing.And as for the conflicting reports on golf, here's the final(ish) word: Golfing is allowed in the state of California, as long as you do it in singles with no cart. (Local guidelines may vary).If you're looking for a new sport to try this weekend, here's California's full list of permitted outdoor activities:In all cases, you should only do these activities alone or with members of your household. Make sure to keep six feet of distance between you and those outside your household.Gov. Newsom said the list will be updated as restrictions loosen. Check for changes here