child shot

California store owner mistakenly shot 9-year-old girl while chasing shoplifters out

Marqel Cockrell, 20, was chasing shoplifters out of his shoe store when he opened fire, according to a police statement.
EMBED <>More Videos

CA store owner mistakenly shot 9-year-old while chasing shoplifters

VICTORVILLE, Calif. -- A store owner who mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl while chasing shoplifters at a Southern California mall has been arrested in Nevada, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, northeast of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

They found the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, the department said.

The suspect, Marqel Cockrell, was arrested around 9 p.m. by Nevada Highway Patrol, the Victorville Police Department said Wednesday.

Cockrell, 20, a co-owner of Sole Addicts, was chasing shoplifters out of his shoe store when he opened fire, according to a police statement.

"Cockrell fired multiple shots at the shoplifters. Cockrell's shots missed the shoplifters and instead hit the 9-year-old female victim," the statement said.

Cockrell could face an attempted murder charge. He was held at Clark County Jail in Nevada on $1 million bail. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Stores went into lockdown, with employees and customers sheltering inside. A heavy law enforcement presence was outside the Barnes & Noble store, and customers were seen gathering at a vestibule inside a nearby Macy's store as deputies conducted a search of the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department evacuated the mall during the preliminary search for the shooter.

The incident set off panic among workers and customers in the area.

"We were scared. We were just waiting for someone to get us out," said Silemyr Valle, a worker at the mall.

The mall remained closed for the remainder of the evening. It reopened Wednesday.

KABC-TV contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiashopliftingtheftmallshots firedshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
2 shot dead, 3 hospitalized in violent start to Fresno's weekend
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Mother of CA toddler killed in freeway gunfight makes plea to public
CA family heartbroken after toddler killed by stray bullet
TOP STORIES
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Suspect died 1 day after being detained by Clovis police last month
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Suspect could be released despite repeated DUI, Kerman father killed
Fire destroys Dos Palos home, 7 displaced
Pedestrian killed on Highway 41 in northeast Fresno
Visalia man found guilty for murdering girlfriend in 2019
Show More
Fresno murder suspect has lengthy criminal record
Danny Trejo visits inmates at Corcoran State Prison
Fresno Fire seeing increase in calls in 2022
CA mayor paying for year of rent to help end homelessness
Polish, Baltic presidents head to Ukraine in show of support
More TOP STORIES News