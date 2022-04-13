California store owner mistakenly shot 9-year-old girl while chasing shoplifters out

VICTORVILLE, Calif. -- A store owner who mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl while chasing shoplifters at a Southern California mall has been arrested in Nevada, authorities said Wednesday.Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, northeast of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.They found the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, the department said.The suspect, Marqel Cockrell, was arrested around 9 p.m. by Nevada Highway Patrol, the Victorville Police Department said Wednesday.Cockrell, 20, a co-owner of Sole Addicts, was chasing shoplifters out of his shoe store when he opened fire, according to a police statement."Cockrell fired multiple shots at the shoplifters. Cockrell's shots missed the shoplifters and instead hit the 9-year-old female victim," the statement said.Cockrell could face an attempted murder charge. He was held at Clark County Jail in Nevada on $1 million bail. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.Stores went into lockdown, with employees and customers sheltering inside. A heavy law enforcement presence was outside the Barnes & Noble store, and customers were seen gathering at a vestibule inside a nearby Macy's store as deputies conducted a search of the area.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department evacuated the mall during the preliminary search for the shooter.The incident set off panic among workers and customers in the area."We were scared. We were just waiting for someone to get us out," said Silemyr Valle, a worker at the mall.The mall remained closed for the remainder of the evening. It reopened Wednesday.