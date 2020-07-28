California Health and Human Services secretary to give COVID-19 update

SAN FRANCISCO -- Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will hold a press conference at noon Tuesday to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Monday, there were 460,550 COVID-19 cases reported in the state. California has seen an average of about 9,000 new cases a day for the past two weeks.
The positivity rate, which shows what percent of people taking COVID-19 tests turn back a positive result, has been hovering at around 7% for weeks.
But while the positivity and hospitalization numbers have become more stable statewide, Gov. Newsom says certain regions and sectors of our economy are disproportionately impacted by the transmission of the virus -- including eight Central Valley counties where there are increased infections with positivity rates on the low end of 10.7% and on the high end 17.7%.
As a result, Newsom announced a $52 million investment in the Central Valley to improve isolation protocols, testing and to help health care workers. The money is part of a $499 million grant the state received from the CDC.
