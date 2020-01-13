California police say missing 11-year-old boy found dead

An 11-year-old California boy who was reported missing has been found dead, police said. (Placerville Police Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- An 11-year-old California boy who was reported missing has been found dead, police said.

Roman Anthony Lopez was last seen Saturday morning at his home in Placerville, The Sacramento Bee reports.

The boy's death is being investigated as suspicious, police said.

The Placerville Police Department found him Saturday after conducting a search of the neighborhood in the community 44 miles (71 kilometers) east of Sacramento, authorities said.

Police did not take questions or provide additional information during a press briefing Sunday.
