Southern California Edison cuts power to thousands over wildfire risk

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif -- Thousands of people in California's Sierra Nevada are still without electricity because of wildfire danger.

Southern California Edison cut power Monday afternoon to nearly 14,000 customers in Mono County and about 700 in Inyo County because of concerns that high winds could knock down power lines and spark blazes.

Although the winds eased Monday night, Edison says it won't restore power until the lines are determined to be safe.

There's no time estimate but the outage could last into Tuesday morning.

Some of the areas affected include Mammoth Lakes, Owens Valley, an area near Lee Vining and near Tuolomne (Too-WAHL'-uh-mee) Meadows in Yosemite National Park.

State regulators granted permission this year for utilities to cut power to avoid catastrophes like last year's blaze that killed 86 people in Northern California.

