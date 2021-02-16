energy

Californians urged to conserve energy as extreme winter weather hits parts of US

Californians are being asked to conserve energy due to the extreme winter weather conditions hitting other parts of the country.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Californians are being asked to conserve energy due to the extreme winter weather conditions hitting other parts of the country.

Pacific Gas and Electric and the state's grid operator urge customers to voluntarily conserve electric and gas usage during the evening hours to ease stressed electric grids in the Midwest and Southeast.



The severe winter weather is forcing local utilities to call for rotating power outages due to low electricity supplies.

PG&E says there are several ways you can conserve energy, including:

  • Set your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower in winter, health permitting
  • Set the water heater thermostat at 120F or lower
  • Unplug small appliances and electronics, like coffee makers and printers when not in use
  • Open blinds and windows to warm and light your home naturally during daylight hours
  • Reverse your fan in winter to produce a gentle updraft, forcing warm air near the ceiling down into the living space
  • Take shorter showers
  • Only run full loads when washing clothes and wash in cold water
  • Use a small lamp to spotlight your workspace instead of overhead bulbs
  • Turn down brightness and set automatic eco- and energy-saving features in TVs and consoles
  • Stream media on smaller screens, like tablets when possible
  • Use computer sleep and hibernate modes
  • Plug all personal electronics into a power strip when not in use


