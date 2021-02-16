Californians urged to conserve energy as extreme winter weather hits parts of US

Pacific Gas and Electric and the state's grid operator urge customers to voluntarily conserve electric and gas usage during the evening hours to ease stressed electric grids in the Midwest and Southeast.
The ISO is monitoring the extreme winter weather conditions across the country and does not anticipate any reliability issues. If your health permits, we encourage you to conserve energy during the evening hours to help ease stressed grid conditions in other areas of the West.— California ISO (@California_ISO) February 16, 2021
The severe winter weather is forcing local utilities to call for rotating power outages due to low electricity supplies.
PG&E says there are several ways you can conserve energy, including:
RELATED: Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm in Texas