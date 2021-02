Californians urged to conserve energy as extreme winter weather hits parts of US

The ISO is monitoring the extreme winter weather conditions across the country and does not anticipate any reliability issues. If your health permits, we encourage you to conserve energy during the evening hours to help ease stressed grid conditions in other areas of the West. — California ISO (@California_ISO) February 16, 2021

Set your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower in winter, health permitting

Set the water heater thermostat at 120F or lower

Unplug small appliances and electronics, like coffee makers and printers when not in use

Open blinds and windows to warm and light your home naturally during daylight hours

Reverse your fan in winter to produce a gentle updraft, forcing warm air near the ceiling down into the living space

Take shorter showers

Only run full loads when washing clothes and wash in cold water

Use a small lamp to spotlight your workspace instead of overhead bulbs

Turn down brightness and set automatic eco- and energy-saving features in TVs and consoles

Stream media on smaller screens, like tablets when possible

Use computer sleep and hibernate modes

Plug all personal electronics into a power strip when not in use

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Californians are being asked to conserve energy due to the extreme winter weather conditions hitting other parts of the country Pacific Gas and Electric and the state's grid operator urge customers to voluntarily conserve electric and gas usage during the evening hours to ease stressed electric grids in the Midwest and Southeast.The severe winter weather is forcing local utilities to call for rotating power outages due to low electricity supplies.PG&E says there are several ways you can conserve energy, including: