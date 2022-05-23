California primary election: Where you can go to vote in the Central Valley

On Election Day, all voting centers in the state will be open from 7 am to 8 pm, and all ballot boxes will be open through 8 pm.
Voters planning to vote by mail during the primary election will need to register to receive a ballot in their mailbox by Monday, May 23.
If you miss that deadline, you can still vote in person at any voting center on Election Day.
Here is a list of locations in different counties across the Central Valley.
FRESNO COUNTY
For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Fresno County, click here.
TULARE COUNTY
For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Tulare County, click here.
MERCED COUNTY
For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Merced County, click here.
MADERA COUNTY
For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Madera County, click here.
KINGS COUNTY
For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Kings County, click here.
MARIPOSA COUNTY
For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Mairposa County County, click here.