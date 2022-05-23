politics

California primary election: Where you can go to vote in the Central Valley

Here is a list of locations in different counties across the Central Valley.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters across California will soon get to cast their ballots in the state's primary election on June 7.

On Election Day, all voting centers in the state will be open from 7 am to 8 pm, and all ballot boxes will be open through 8 pm.

Voters planning to vote by mail during the primary election will need to register to receive a ballot in their mailbox by Monday, May 23.

If you miss that deadline, you can still vote in person at any voting center on Election Day.

Here is a list of locations in different counties across the Central Valley.

FRESNO COUNTY


For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Fresno County, click here.

TULARE COUNTY



For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Tulare County, click here.

MERCED COUNTY


For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Merced County, click here.

MADERA COUNTY


For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Madera County, click here.

KINGS COUNTY


For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Kings County, click here.

MARIPOSA COUNTY


For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Mairposa County County, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnofresno countytulare countymariposa countymadera countymerced countykings countyvoter informationgavin newsomvotingelection dayelectionpolitics
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Britain: Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Environmentalists oppose more life for California nuclear plant
Interrogation, uncertainty for soldiers abandoning Mariupol
TOP STORIES
Newsom threatens to impose mandatory water restrictions
Massive fire started by possible arsonist destroys Fresno home
Reedley police officers fatally shoot suspect after chase, carjacking
Father puts 1,000 miles on his car to find specialty formula
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Madera County
Murdered for Millions | ABC30 Original Documentary
ABC30 editor spotted suspect in Fresno Save Mart, alerted employees
Show More
Driver killed in crash with semi-truck in Fresno County
Fresno woman creating charcuterie-inspired treats for dogs
Starbucks is leaving Russia for good
Pfizer: COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective
Krispy Kreme giving 2022 graduates free donuts
More TOP STORIES News