California primary election: Where you can go to vote in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters across California will soon get to cast their ballots in the state's primary election on June 7.On Election Day, all voting centers in the state will be open from 7 am to 8 pm, and all ballot boxes will be open through 8 pm.Voters planning to vote by mail during the primary election will need to register to receive a ballot in their mailbox by Monday, May 23.If you miss that deadline, you can still vote in person at any voting center on Election Day.Here is a list of locations in different counties across the Central Valley.For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Fresno County, click here For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Tulare County, click here For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Merced County, click here For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Madera County, click here For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Kings County, click here For a list of voting centers and dropbox locations in Mairposa County County, click here