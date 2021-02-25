40% of California prison inmates have received 1st dose of COVID vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says about 40% of inmates across the state have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Tuesday, around 24,977 staff members had also received their first shot.
Nearly 70% of incarcerated people who have been offered the vaccine have accepted it.
The figures have been praised by prison advocates who say only a fraction of the state's supply is needed to protect a population that's one of the most vulnerable to the virus.
Across California, 211 inmates and 26 corrections staff members have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Social distancing is difficult in crowded settings like prisons, and the virus has many chances to enter as staff comes and goes.
During the pandemic, the state corrections agency has faced accusations of failing to enforce protocols at several prisons, resulting in outbreaks.
California's coronavirus death toll topped 50,000 on Wednesday as the push continues to get more people vaccinated.
