prison

40% of California prison inmates have received 1st dose of COVID vaccine

As of Tuesday, around 24,977 staff members had also received their first shot.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says about 40% of inmates across the state have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, around 24,977 staff members had also received their first shot.

RELATED: COVID vaccination underway for select Tulare, Kings County inmates

Nearly 70% of incarcerated people who have been offered the vaccine have accepted it.

The figures have been praised by prison advocates who say only a fraction of the state's supply is needed to protect a population that's one of the most vulnerable to the virus.

Across California, 211 inmates and 26 corrections staff members have died from complications related to COVID-19.

RELATED: CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs, sparking 'health disaster': Report

Social distancing is difficult in crowded settings like prisons, and the virus has many chances to enter as staff comes and goes.

During the pandemic, the state corrections agency has faced accusations of failing to enforce protocols at several prisons, resulting in outbreaks.

California's coronavirus death toll topped 50,000 on Wednesday as the push continues to get more people vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniahealthvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineprisoncovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRISON
COVID vaccination underway for select Tulare, Kings County inmates
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows
Corrections workers at FCI Mendota file lawsuit demanding COVID-19 hazard pay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
CalFresh benefits increased 15% through end of June
Man arrested for driving wrong way on Hwy 99 in Fresno County
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
US jobless claims fall to 730,000 with layoffs high
Show More
People with COVID antibodies may have virus protection: Study
CA firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Zoorassic Park returning to Fresno Chaffee Zoo next week
Fresno Assemblymember hopes to save LGBTQ lives with new legislation
More TOP STORIES News