Visalia Sequoia Lodge motel converted into housing for homeless

A former motel in Visalia has started to take in some of the local homeless population.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former motel in Visalia has started to take in some of the local homeless population.

California's Project Homekey program provides local governments with funding to convert hotels, motels and other properties into permanent houses.

Last fall, Tulare County was awarded more than $5 million to acquire the Sequoia Lodge on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.

For now, officials say the majority of units are being used to provide shelter to homeless who are at-risk of contracting COVID-19.
