Valley businesses get ready for June 15th state reopening

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Instruction is taking place in person at The Bar Method in Northwest Fresno as these residents work on their fitness in a social atmosphere.

"It's been really exciting. It's been really fun to see people come back and excited to work out," said owner Lauren Hoekstra.

Hoekstra says they have done everything they can think of to keep their business flexible since the pandemic hit.

"We are offering a variety of options. We have socially distanced classes, we have mask optional classes. We have Zoom classes so for people who aren't comfortable coming back or can't because of their schedules, we're still doing two live Zoom classes a day," Hoekstra said.

But many clients are happy to be back in-person.

"I just don't have the motivation to work out on my own. So when I found Bar Method originally, I fell in love with it. Once we were able to come back, it was wonderful because now I'm back where I want to be," said Stefani Galan of Fresno.

Soon, they won't need to wear masks.

The business says pending guidelines, they will be a mask optional facility June 15.

"From the feedback from my clients, a majority of them are ready to make it mask optional, a majority of them are vaccinated. So they feel comfortable being mask optional," Hoekstra said.

Hoekstra, like many business owners, is having to juggle the needs of her clients and changing restrictions as we approach the state's reopening date.

The business plans to keep rolling with the punches.

"We are ready to get back to normal, but I think that normal is going to be a little different. I think that's something that's just the reality of this all," Hoekstra said.

As conditions improve, they plan to increase class capacity.

However, they will continue deep cleaning and sanitizing their facility.

With things changing, The Bar Method of Fresno has decided to reopen its kids club. So kids can get care and parents can get a workout.
