Video shows dozens of burglars run through California clothing store in latest retail heist

Clothing store Prime 356 says this is the second time they've been hit in a month.
OAKLAND, Calif. -- As cities around California grapple with a string of organized retail thefts, a store in Oakland says it was hit hard Monday.

New video shows the burglary at the Prime 356 clothing store. Prime 365 says more than 30 burglars ran through their store.

In the video, you can see a long line of people rushing in, and in once instance, even pushing each other out of the way to grab hats off a shelf:
The clothing store, 356 Prime, says this is the second time they've been hit in about a month's time.



Police say they are looking to identify any suspects.

The store says it did what it could to improve security after the first incident and find it "disheartening" to be hit again just one month later.

