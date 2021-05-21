6-year-old boy dies after being shot during California road rage incident

ORANGE, California -- A 6-year-old boy was killed in an apparent road-rage shooting on a California highway Friday morning.It happened just after 8 a.m. on the 55 Freeway in Orange, according to the California Highway Patrol.A CHP spokesperson confirmed at a news conference that Aiden Leos passed away at the hospital.The fatal incident, described by the the highway patrol as an isolated road-rage confrontation, occurred near West Chapman Avenue between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.At the time of the shooting, the 6-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a Chevrolet sedan as his mother was driving northbound on the 55, according to CHP Officer Florentino Olivera.The shooter, who remained at large, was said to be driving a newer model white sedan, possibly a Volkswagen wagon sedan, according to California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on the 55 from Chapman Avenue.A description of the suspect was not immediately available.The northbound 55 Freeway was closed at the scene, and video showed a phalanx of officers scouring the pavement for evidence."If your vehicle has a dashcam, we're asking you, please provide that video," California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said. "If you were driving by, you saw something that was not right, call it in -- even if it wasn't something major."The Highway Patrol said the incident was not connected to a recent string of more than 80 reported shootings at vehicles on California freeways since April.