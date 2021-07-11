Coronavirus

California health secretary explains why masks will still be required in classrooms this fall

SAN FRANCISCO -- California has said all teachers and students, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks in the classroom come fall.

This is despite CDC guidelines saying masks are not required.

ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz spoke with California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Sunday about this decision.

He says masks are a "strong, scientifically-proven" prevention strategy for COVID-19.

Dr. Ghaly says he is hopeful a vaccine will be available for children under 12 by Halloween or at least the holidays.

He also said he does not anticipate any further lockdowns or restrictions because of the COVID-19 delta variant.

