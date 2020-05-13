Coronavirus: California superintendent suggests staggering reopening of schools

#BREAKING Tony Thurmond, Superintendent of CA Public Schools suggests staggered reopening of schools "We are not anticipating a common opening across school districts or a mandate for when school districts open." Also noted students &teachers likely to wear masks @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/caFwlGshnm — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) May 13, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tony Thurmond, superintendent of California public schools, suggested staggering the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic."We are not anticipating a common opening across school districts or a mandate for when school districts open," he said on Wednesday.Students and teachers will likely wear masks when schools do reopen, he added.Thurmond also said "shift learning" may be the answer to create smaller class sizes for social distancing and that some districts may opt for hybrid in-person and virtual learning."Students may come in a morning shift. And then another group of students may come in an afternoon shift."