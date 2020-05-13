Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California superintendent suggests staggering reopening of schools

By

Tony Thurmond, superintendent of California public schools, speaks on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tony Thurmond, superintendent of California public schools, suggested staggering the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: CSU campuses closed to students, online instruction to continue through fall semester

"We are not anticipating a common opening across school districts or a mandate for when school districts open," he said on Wednesday.

Students and teachers will likely wear masks when schools do reopen, he added.

Thurmond also said "shift learning" may be the answer to create smaller class sizes for social distancing and that some districts may opt for hybrid in-person and virtual learning.

"Students may come in a morning shift. And then another group of students may come in an afternoon shift."



