These state grants are available for small business owners until February 8

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Small business owners have a second chance to get grant money from the state if the pandemic has impacted them.
With business down about 40% due to the pandemic closures, gymnastics apparel company Snowflake Designs in Clovis is still finding ways to do business.
They're also applying for grants and hoping to get the second round of the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program.
"So it would be more money to help with payroll. We've also applied for PPP round 2, that would be a tremendous boost to put the staff back full time working, and then we work even harder to get our gyms back on their feet. Without my gyms running, I'm nothing," said LaDonna Snow, owner of Snowflake Designs.
Business owners can apply now at CAReliefGrant.com. Lendistry is overseeing the process.
"Stage one is applying, uploading three documents, a photo ID, an application certification and tax return for 2018 or 2019. The partner is to help them through the process and then there's the handoff to Lendistry," said Everett K. Sands, Lendistry CEO.
As time goes on, Sands said they see more errors in applications, which they believe could be the effects of the pandemic as people are fatigued.
So they urge owners to call their helpline or reach out to partner agencies.
Snow said she's had challenges with the process.
"Before I was passed over, I found that just after I submitted all of my paperwork, somebody started getting into my banking account," Snow said.
Snow cannot confirm who it was.
We asked Lendistry about their role.
"We have step one of our bank validation process, which confirms that it is an actual business, it is open, and the bank account is open," Sands said.
In round one, 344,000 successful applications were completed for the grant.
Businesses received anywhere between $5,000 to $25,000. The goal is to get money out within 45 days after closing.
Round two of the small business grant closes on February 8. For more information, click here.
