Will community continue wearing masks as businesses open?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recovery efforts are underway in California as a majority of counties are moving into the next phase of reopening.

Shopping malls, hair salons and dine-in restaurants are opening their doors, but will you continue to wear masks?

"I don't mind the masks and it's about time that they re-open," Says Tim Newman.

"I'm trying to protect other people, but I run into a lot of people who say, 'If I get it, I get it,'" says Bill Lewis.

Asking your thoughts on wearing masks and social distancing isn't the easiest to answer on camera, so we took it to social media.

Within the first four hours of the post, we received almost 200 responses, with an overwhelming majority saying they plan to continue to practice social distancing.

When it came to masks only a couple of handfuls refused, but many that said they would wear masks only when required.


As businesses re-open we'll start to see more signs saying "no masks, no service," but is it legal?

In short, yes.
"The private business has the right for the protection of its employees and public to say, 'For health and safety reasons, you can't come in if you're not going to wear a mask,'" says former U.S. District Judge Oliver Wanger.

Wanger says public safety preempts the constitution.

"The idea is that the overwhelming importance is the health and safety and the protection of our population," he said.


Now that businesses are starting to re-open, employers are working to keep workplaces safe.

But what if you're not ready to go back?

"The chances are the employer is going to terminate you," Wanger said.

Judge Wanger says you'd have to prove there was a true risk going back to work in a wrongful termination suit.
