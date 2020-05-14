Coronavirus California

Newsom to reveal proposed revisions to California budget amid pandemic

The governor has estimated a $54 billion hole in his budget proposal caused by the pandemic.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce significant revisions on Thursday to his state budget proposal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just four months ago, Newsom revealed a spending plan that included a $6 billion surplus, but that all changed on March 19 when the governor issued a mandatory stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order closed businesses, prompting more than 4.5 million people in the state to file for unemployment.

On Wednesday, Newsom said his budget includes over $200 million to increase California's preparation for wildfires after seeing a 60% increase in wildfires year-over-year.

RELATED: Newsom: Firefighters battling wildfires in CA face 'new reality' amid COVID-19 pandemic

In the new budget, Newsom proposes that $85.7 million be put toward improving CAL FIRE's surge capacity during the season. It will also help hire additional personnel.

The governor has now estimated a $54 billion hole in his budget proposal caused by the pandemic. He hasn't yet said how the state plans to make up the shortfall.

However, Newsom has repeatedly said California is in a better position to deal with a shortfall than it was before the last recession.

The governor will reveal the revised budget Thursday afternoon. We will be streaming it live on abc30.com.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
