Newsom to reveal proposed revisions to California budget amid pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce significant revisions on Thursday to his state budget proposal amid the coronavirus pandemic.Just four months ago, Newsom revealed a spending plan that included a $6 billion surplus, but that all changed on March 19 when the governor issued a mandatory stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.The order closed businesses, prompting more than 4.5 million people in the state to file for unemployment.On Wednesday, Newsom said his budget includes over $200 million to increase California's preparation for wildfires after seeing a 60% increase in wildfires year-over-year.In the new budget, Newsom proposes that $85.7 million be put toward improving CAL FIRE's surge capacity during the season. It will also help hire additional personnel.The governor has now estimated a $54 billion hole in his budget proposal caused by the pandemic. He hasn't yet said how the state plans to make up the shortfall.However, Newsom has repeatedly said California is in a better position to deal with a shortfall than it was before the last recession.The governor will reveal the revised budget Thursday afternoon. We will be streaming it live on abc30.com.