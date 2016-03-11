california

Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parks

A state parks department official says even though there is increased access at some parks and beaches, officials are still encouraging people to stay close to home.

In this March 11, 2016, file photo, fog covers Highway 9 on a rainy morning at Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park in Santa Cruz, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The parking lots of 27 California state parks have partially reopened weeks after the 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors.

State officials said Tuesday parking lots were partially reopened at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County, Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County and several state beaches in Orange County, including Huntington, Bolsa Chica and Crystal Cove, among others.

Gloria Sandoval, the deputy director of California's state parks department, says even though there is increased access at some parks and beaches, officials are still encouraging people to stay close to home.

Visitors are advised to check online before making plans to see if the park or beach they visit is open, what new visitor guidelines are in place and if parking is available.

Here is list of parks that now have limited parking:

Butte County

Lake Oroville State Recreation Area

El Dorado County

Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park

Emerald Bay State Park

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area (also in Sacramento and Placer counties)

Lake Valley State Recreation Area

Washoe Meadows State Park

Kern County

Onyx Ranch

Nevada County

Donner Memorial State Park

Orange County

Bolsa Chica State Beach

Doheny State Beach

Huntington State Beach

San Clemente State Beach

Crystal Cove State Beach

Placer County

Auburn State Recreation Area

Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Riverside County

Lake Perris State Recreation Area

San Benito County

Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area

Santa Cruz County

Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park

The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park

Wilder Ranch State Park

Shasta County

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park

Sonoma County

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve

Austin Creek State Recreation Area

Jack London State Historic Park

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Trione-Annadel State Park

Tuolumne County

Columbia State Historic Park

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
