Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parks

SAN FRANCISCO -- The parking lots of 27 California state parks have partially reopened weeks after the 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors.State officials said Tuesday parking lots were partially reopened at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County, Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County and several state beaches in Orange County, including Huntington, Bolsa Chica and Crystal Cove, among others.Gloria Sandoval, the deputy director of California's state parks department, says even though there is increased access at some parks and beaches, officials are still encouraging people to stay close to home.Visitors are advised to check online before making plans to see if the park or beach they visit is open, what new visitor guidelines are in place and if parking is available.Here is list of parks that now have limited parking:Butte CountyLake Oroville State Recreation AreaEl Dorado CountyEd Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State ParkEmerald Bay State ParkFolsom Lake State Recreation Area (also in Sacramento and Placer counties)Lake Valley State Recreation AreaWashoe Meadows State ParkKern CountyOnyx RanchNevada CountyDonner Memorial State ParkOrange CountyBolsa Chica State BeachDoheny State BeachHuntington State BeachSan Clemente State BeachCrystal Cove State BeachPlacer CountyAuburn State Recreation AreaKings Beach State Recreation AreaRiverside CountyLake Perris State Recreation AreaSan Benito CountyHollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation AreaSanta Cruz CountyHenry Cowell Redwoods State ParkThe Forest of Nisene Marks State ParkWilder Ranch State ParkShasta CountyMcArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State ParkSonoma CountyArmstrong Redwoods State Natural ReserveAustin Creek State Recreation AreaJack London State Historic ParkSugarloaf Ridge State ParkTrione-Annadel State ParkTuolumne CountyColumbia State Historic Park