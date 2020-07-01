Gov. Newsom expected to tighten California's stay-at-home order as coronavirus cases rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local business owners are on edge as Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce changes to California's stay-at-home order on Wednesday.The governor said there would be more enforcement to the order as the Fourth of July weekend nears, with Newsom adding that family gatherings are a big concern among health officials."We'll be making some additional announcements on efforts to use that 'dimmer switch' that we've referred to, and begin to toggle back on our stay-at-home order and tighten things up," he said.Over the weekend, Newsom ordered bars to close in several counties, including Fresno, Tulare and Kings. The governor didn't specify if the new restrictions would be applied statewide or to certain areas.California saw 6,367 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while hospitalizations increased by 6.3%, and the number of ICU patients went up 4.3%.Newsom said more counties would likely be added to the state's watch list. Counties are placed on the list if they see an increase in hospitalizations, community spread, or limited hospital capacity over the last 14 days.Local business owners worry that if the state were to tighten its restrictions, their businesses might never be able to reopen.Newsom will discuss the changes to the stay-at-home order during his briefing on Wednesday at noon.