Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on California's response to COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update to California's response to COVID-19 on Monday at noon.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Last week, Newsom said state health officials are preparing for a surge in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, as the seven day average of confirmed coronavirus cases is over 8,000.

The governor said many of the new cases had been driven by the lack of social distancing and people refusing to wear face masks while mixing with people from different households. He added there are had also been an uptick in the outbreaks at prisons, jails and essential workplaces.

RELATED: California is preparing for another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Newsom says

New changes were brought to the state prison system and CAL FIRE to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, Newsom and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced new programs that will allow for the early release of up to 8,000 inmates by the end of August.

RELATED: Up to 8,000 California inmates could be released early to stop crowding at prisons during COVID-19

The pandemic is also forcing firefighters to make changes ahead of the peak of wildfire season. CAL FIRE officials say crews will be put into "family units" or groups of firefighters who will respond to fires together and stay at camps as a group.

Evacuees will also see changes in how the Red Cross responds to disasters. CAL FIRE said they are working with hotels and universities across the state to provide separate housing for people who must evacuate from their homes. Evacuees who are taken to large evacuation centers will be given masks to wear, be physically distanced, and undergo temperature checks.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom making efforts to protect firefighters during COVID-19 pandemic

We will be streaming the governor's briefing at 12 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
