California Symphony member charged with peeping, prowling in San Jose

A member of the California Symphony and Stanford lecturer was arrested in San Jose on multiple counts of misdemeanor peeping and prowling.

Mark Veregge has been a member of the California Symphony since 1987 and has served as Principal Percussionist since 1989. Veregge also performs with many of the local regional orchestras including Symphony Silicon Valley, Opera San Jose, Marin Symphony, San Jose Chamber Orchestra, and others. Veregge also worked at Stanford as a lecturer in the music department until July 2017.

Investigators say between February 15 and March 5, Veregge committed several acts of indecent exposure. In two incidents, they say he was captured on video surveillance walking naked to a home on Meadowlands Lane. Both times, the suspect knocked on the door, looked through a window and then fled the scene. The third time, they say Veregge was caught on camera wearing a dress as he approached a home. They say he knocked on the front door, exposed himself and then fled the scene.

This isn't the first time Veregge has been in trouble. Police say he had a similar case in San Jose back in 2017. According to court records, Veregge pleaded no contest in August of that year for prowling and sentenced to three years court probation.

He posted bail and is out of jail.


