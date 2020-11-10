WATCH TODAY: California health secretary to announce moves to more restrictive reopening tiers

As coronavirus cases start to climb in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that more counties are going to be moved backward on the state's reopening map.
The task of telling us exactly which counties are going to move to more restrictive tiers is left to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
Ghaly is holding a press conference at noon. Check back to watch it live and read updates.
"I anticipate tomorrow you'll hear from Dr. Ghaly that we will see more restrictive tiering based upon case rates that have begun to increase," the governor said Monday.
"This is exactly why we designed the tier status," said Newsom. "The way we did it was about being more and less restrictive, not based upon political whim, but based upon the data, based upon the epidemiology, based upon the facts on the ground."
On Monday, Newsom said Mono, Kings, Alpine and Shasta counties were all areas of particular concern. We'll be watching for the reopening status changes Tuesday and bring you those updates when we learn more.
