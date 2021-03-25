We asked 3 California doctors if they'd go along with more reopenings

Would you dine indoors at a restaurant at 50% capacity?

Would you see a movie indoors at a theater at 50% capacity?

Would you go to an outdoor bar and have a few drinks with a friend?

Would you take your family bowling?

Would you go to an outdoor pro sports game? (This will be allowed in the orange tier starting April 1.)

Would you go to an outdoor concert? (This will also be allowed in the orange tier starting April 1.)

SAN FRANCISCO -- More California counties are continuing to move into less restrictive tiers in the state's reopening system, resulting in a higher capacity of people at indoor restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses. But just because you can do something, should you?Ultimately, it comes down to your personal health risks, your comfort level and -- a big one -- whether or not you've been fully vaccinated. (That means two weeks since your last shot.) As vaccinations increase and COVID-19 transmission drops, being out and about in public continues to get safer."If all the right guidance is being followed, I do think it's OK to go to some of these restaurants or other indoor settings that we're allowing to open," said Dr. Nicholas Moss, public health officer in Alameda County, Caifornia. "You know if we didn't feel like it was safe from a public health standpoint, we wouldn't move ahead with these types of changes."Our sister station in San Francisco asked three UCSF doctors if they'd be comfortable doing some of the newly allowed activities in the less restrictive tiers, like the orange tier. They found their answers varied quite a bit, which makes sense when you consider how personal these decisions are. See their answers below. (Some have been edited for length and/or clarity.)"Depends on what my other risk factors were. If I'm 85 years old and had chronic heart disease, I'd be a little careful about that. If I'm 25 and had absolutely nothing wrong with me and somehow managed to get fully vaccinated because I'm a health care worker or something, I'd have no hesitancy to do that.""No, but maybe if I'm sitting by the window and put my mask on when not eating and while in the restroom. This generally reflects my own personal comfort, but given low test positivity and case rates in San Francisco, It's a generally safe activity as long as folks use precautions. Restaurants vary widely by ventilation so look at that, as well. It also depends on whether folks have medical comorbidities, so they would get bad COVID. If you do, feel more nervous."If not vaccinated, no. If vaccinated, yes."It depends on how much risk you're willing to take. The chances of vaccine failure are very small, but they're not zero. If I were unvaccinated and had risk factors, absolutely not. If I were vaccinated and had risk factors, I might still even be a little cautious.""If not vaccinated, no. This generally reflects my own personal comfort, but given low test positivity and case rates in San Francisco, it's a generally safe activity as long as folks use precautions.""Yes, with masks and distancing.""Depends on social distancing, it depends on whether you and your friend are vaccinated are not.""Yes, especially in windy SF. Also, I want a really strong heat lamp."Yes, if wearing masks (when not drinking) and distancing (between tables). If both people are vaccinated, yes."That strikes me as pretty low risk. Sure."If we are not vaccinated, no. If vaccinated, maybe. "This generally reflects my own personal comfort. It's safer than indoor dining, as you can keep your mask on for most of the time unless you are a snack maven. It's also easier to socially distance from other groups, as well, in most cases.""Yes, with masks and distancing.""If they're limited capacity with a lot of spacing... I'd feel much more comfortable going if I were vaccinated than (if I were) unvaccinated."If not vaccinated, no. If vaccinated, yes."Yes, with masks and distancing.""It would depend on the venue. If you're talking Woodstock, no. If you're talking the Philharmonic or something at the Hollywood Bowl, possibly. It depends on the venue and the density."If not vaccinated, no. If vaccinated, yes."Yes, with masks and distancing."