COVID-19 vaccine

Central California neighborhoods among state's 'most vulnerable' zip codes to get more COVID vaccines

Officials say California will be designating 40% of the state's vaccine allotment for those living in areas most at risk for the coronavirus.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More coronavirus vaccine doses will soon be set aside for residents in vulnerable neighborhoods in central California.

Two officials in Governor Gavin Newsom's administration spoke anonymously to the Associated Press, confirming the state will be designating 40% of the state's vaccine allotment - for Californians living in areas most at-risk for the coronavirus.

Those doses will be spread out among 400 Zip codes, making about 8 million people eligible for shots soon.

The anonymous state officials say many of those neighborhoods will be concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.

This announcement comes hours after Governor Newsom spoke at Long Beach State, saying he believes the state could realistically reach herd immunity in the next 100 days.
