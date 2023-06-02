WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Firefighters working to contain wildfire near Orange Cove

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 12:29AM

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to get control of a wildfire that broke out near Orange Cove on Thursday.

The fire started around 5 pm in the area of American Avenue and Hills Valley Road.

CAL FIRE officials say the fire is spreading to the east.

More firefighters are on their way to the area to help contain the flames.

No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW