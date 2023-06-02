Firefighters working to contain wildfire near Orange Cove

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to get control of a wildfire that broke out near Orange Cove on Thursday.

The fire started around 5 pm in the area of American Avenue and Hills Valley Road.

CAL FIRE officials say the fire is spreading to the east.

More firefighters are on their way to the area to help contain the flames.

No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

