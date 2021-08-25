California wildfires

California to receive federal funding for wildfire response, victims

California firefighters are now receiving federal support after President Joe Biden approved the state's disaster declaration.
Federal funding will now be available to fire victims impacted by the French Fire in Kern County and for the response to the Dixie Fire, Caldor Fire, River Fire, Monument Fire and Lava Fire burning in Northern California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the White House for help Monday to assist with emergency response for the raging wildfires.

Federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs. It also can go toward low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

The French Fire that has broken out in Kern County is having an impact on the Valley's air quality.



