WILDFIRE

Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 60 firefighters across California

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Union officials say at least 60 firefighters lost their homes as they tried to protect thousands of others from two deadly California wildfires.

The International Association of Fire Fighters said Tuesday that hundreds more of its members had been evacuated from their communities and many do not yet know the status of their homes.

Those wishing to make a donation to help displaced firefighters and their families can contribute to the IAFF Disaster Relief Fund.

Speaking to the Associated Press over the weekend, union officials said the majority of the members who lost homes lived in Northern California, though firefighters in Southern California had also lost their homes. At least 110 family members and 75 pets were impacted by the fires, officials said earlier when the overall figure was lower.

Many impacted firefighters worked for Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency, though some did work for local agencies.

Click here for full California wildfire coverage

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirenorthern californiasouthern californiaWoolsey FireCamp Firecaliforniacal fire
WILDFIRE
Camp Fire: Death toll could rise above 100, Cal Fire says
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Camp Fire victims sue PG&E for causing massive blaze
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More wildfire
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Fires that broke out blocks from each other may be arson: Officials
Drivers spot flames from haystack fire south of Merced
Critical California midterm race decided, some races still too close to call
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Camp Fire: Death toll could rise above 100, Cal Fire says
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Two-story home goes up in flames near the Tower District
Show More
Members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office sent to Camp Fire to help
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
Kerman family that moved to Paradise looking to rebuild after Camp Fire
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
More News