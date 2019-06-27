California woman, 21, killed in Bahamas shark attack while snorkeling with family

FILE - Unspoilt Caribbean beach, Rose Island Bahamas. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

By ABC7.com staff
A 21-year-old woman from Torrance was killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas, according to officials in that country.

Jordan Lindsay, 21, of Torrance, died after being attacked by sharks while snorkeling with her family, according to Paul Rolle, deputy commissioner for the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

There were three sharks involved in the attack, and they bit her in the arms, legs and buttocks, and severed her right arm, officials said.

Family members, including her parents, were with her during the snorkeling expedition near Rose Island around 2 p.m. Family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning to her but she didn't hear them in time.

She was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead there. She is expected to undergo an autopsy in Nassau.

"The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday's shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence," officials with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sharksu.s. & worldshark attacktourism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News