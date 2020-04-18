Caltrans allows food trucks to operate in rest areas to help support truckers

To help support truckers during the COVID-19 crisis, Caltrans is allowing food trucks to operate in state rest areas.
The agency says the decision will help give truck drivers more convenient options for food as they carry on the essential service of keeping the nation's supply chain moving.
This will also help keep food truck workers employed as they see dwindling sales from customers forced to stay home due the state's 'shelter in place' order.
There are 86 such rest areas across California.
Food truck owners can apply to Caltrans to be able to operate at specific rest areas by clicking here.
If they have any questions, they can contact their local district. A list of contacts by district can be found here.
Lists of participating food trucks will be posted on the Caltrans website.
