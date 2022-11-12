$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers

The new offices will help the board reach local victims of gun violence, assault, human trafficking, and more.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.

The facilities serve crime victims and their families.

They offer support such as counseling, medical resources and compensation.

The money will fund two new satellite offices, which will be operated by an already existing TRC.

The locations will be chosen through an application process.

Fresno, Tulare, Kern, Kings, Madera, and Merced counties are all eligible for a resource center.

"We have been working hard to reach victims across the state. There are underrepresented victims everywhere. We know there are people in high crime, low-income areas that have not been able to get the help they need to recover from crime," says public information officer, Heather Jones.

CalVCB started in 1965. It serves over 50,000 people each year.

The new offices will help the board reach local victims of gun violence, assault, human trafficking, and more.

Lynda Gledhill is the CalVCB Executive Officer.

Lynda explains, "Crime affects everyone. It's not just the victim -- it's the family, it's the neighborhood, it's the community, so having these centers in the Central Valley will allow not only the victim of the crime but the family and community. We hope it will help them heal."

Her office focuses on culturally sensitive services. They have already made a difference.

A study by the National Alliance of Trauma Recovery Centers found more than 90% of people who received treatment felt better emotionally.

It also found a decrease in depression and PTSD symptoms in patients.

Heather mentions, "The mission is just very powerful and victims of crime, if you don't help them, they will need more help down the line. It's just better for the entire community, the entire state of California if we have people who get the help they need."

Grant recipients will be entities that are already running trauma recovery centers.

Applications are still open and will close on December 3. The two satellite centers are expected to open in 2023.

For application details, click here. To learn more about the recovery center, click here.