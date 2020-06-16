carjacking

2 arrested, 1 wanted for carjacking man in southeast Fresno

The suspects demanded the victim give them a ride and at one point held a gun to his head.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody, and police are searching for a third suspect, in connection to a carjacking in southeast Fresno

Police say three alleged gang-members carjacked a man near Calwa and 10th Street on Monday.

The suspects demanded the victim give them a ride and at one point held a gun to his head.

The three men stole the victim's wallet, cell phone and car.

Undercover officers tracked the suspects to the Calwa Hotel. There was a standoff, but investigators say two of the suspects eventually came out of the hotel. The third man got away.

The three suspects are facing charges for carjacking and making felony threats.

Police say the victim was shaken up but not physically injured.
