Mariposa county gets school-based mobile health unit

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local health provider is bringing care to the mountain community through its first school-based mobile health unit in Mariposa County.

The Camarena Health Mobile Health Unit is coming to Mariposa County High School in the coming months.

It will be there on January 10, 24 and February 14.

The hours are 8:30 to 10:45 in the morning.

The state-of-the-art unit has two private exam rooms to offer a wide range of services.

That also includes dental.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will also be available.

To schedule an appointment, click here.