society

Cameron Diaz welcomes baby daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden

By Danny Clemens
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden on Friday announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Raddix Madden.

In identical statements posted to their Instagram accounts, Diaz and Madden said their newborn "instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Citing a "strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the couple said they "won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details other than the fact that she is really really cute." Diaz and Madden did not specify exactly when Raddix was born.



They continued: "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, have been married since 2015. Diaz is known for her roles in "There's Something About Mary" and "Being John Malkovich" as well as the "Charlie's Angels" and "Shrek" franchises.

Madden is best known as a member of the band Good Charlotte and his later performances with his twin brother, Joel Madden, as The Madden Brothers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiessocietyfamily
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Clovis couple delivers lunches, treats to frontline hospital workers
Britney Spears says she accidentally started a fire in her home gym
Couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony
UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work; urges patience over COVID-19 lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News