WILDFIRE

Camp Fire burns more than 5,000 acres in Northern California, fire crews continue battling flames

EMBED </>More Videos

Camp Fire burns more than 5,000 acres in Northern California, fire crews continue battling flames

Firefighters are battling a fast-spreading wildfire in Northern California -- as the state braces for even more dangerous fire conditions this week.

The Camp Fire in Butte County has already burned more than 5,000 acres -- and is growing by the minute.

Residents have been ordered to leave in the towns of Paradise, Pulga, and other areas near Chico.

PGE says those areas are experiencing numerous power outages.

Pictures show the scope of the fire, as it sends heavy smoke into the air.

Butte County says an evacuation shelter is open at Oroville Nazarene Church and Neighborhood Church in Chico.

The Highway Patrol is closing Highway 70 at Pentz Road due to the fire, and is urging drivers to avoid the area.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for gusty winds in much of Southern and Northern California - which will cause more obstacles for crews battling the blaze.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirenorthern californiacal fire
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Three fires currently burning in Sequoia National Forest
Alder Fire burning 200 acres in Sequoia National Forest
Trump blames California for deadly wildfires, threatens to withhold funds
SoCal Edison could shut down power amid tonight's wildfire danger
More wildfire
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
Man refuses to leave RV, threatens to blow vehicle up during talks with Police
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments gunfire erupted
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
CHP investigating hit and run that sent man to hospital
More News