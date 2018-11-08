Camp Fire burns more than 5,000 acres in Northern California, fire crews continue battling flames

Firefighters are battling a fast-spreading wildfire in Northern California -- as the state braces for even more dangerous fire conditions this week.The Camp Fire in Butte County has already burned more than 5,000 acres -- and is growing by the minute.Residents have been ordered to leave in the towns of Paradise, Pulga, and other areas near Chico.PGE says those areas are experiencing numerous power outages.Pictures show the scope of the fire, as it sends heavy smoke into the air.Butte County says an evacuation shelter is open at Oroville Nazarene Church and Neighborhood Church in Chico.The Highway Patrol is closing Highway 70 at Pentz Road due to the fire, and is urging drivers to avoid the area.The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for gusty winds in much of Southern and Northern California - which will cause more obstacles for crews battling the blaze.