Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment

Flames consume a car dealership as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

By
The Camp Fire in Butte County has grown to 100,000 acres, but firefighters have gained ground on containment with that number jumping to 20 percent overnight, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire Captain Scott Mclean said the fire's progress slowed overnight with more favorable weather in the area.

At least nine people have died in the fire, which is now being called the most destructive in state history.

Sheriff's officials said earlier that five people were found dead in vehicles that were torched by flames in the same area in the town of Paradise.
