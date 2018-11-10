WILDFIRE

Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As counties across California continue to be devastated by wildfires, the Camp Fire has become the most destructive in the state's history based on the number of structures destroyed.

Burning in Butte County, the Camp Fire has destroyed more than 6,700 structures and is threatening 15,000 more as of November 10. The fire has been blamed for at least nine deaths.

The list of the 10 most destructive wildfires in California history has seen several recent updates. Last October's North Bay fires caused unprecedented damage, with the Tubbs Fire ranking as one of the most destructive ever.

Here are the most destructive fires in California history based on number of structures damaged:

1. CAMP FIRE - (Butte County), November 2018
Structures destroyed: 6,713
Acres burned: 90,000
Deaths: 9
NOTE: Figures accurate as of Nov. 10

2. TUBBS FIRE - (Sonoma County), October 2017
Structures destroyed: 5,636
Acres burned: 36,807
Deaths: 22

3. TUNNEL FIRE - Oakland Hills (Alameda County), October 1991
Structures destroyed: 2,900
Acres burned: 1,600
Deaths: 25

4. CEDAR FIRE (San Diego County), October 2003
Structures destroyed: 2,820
Acres burned: 273,246
Deaths: 15

5. VALLEY FIRE (Lake, Napa & Sonoma County), September 2015

Structures destroyed: 1,955
Acres burned: 76,067
Deaths: 4

6. WITCH FIRE (San Diego County), October 2007
Structures destroyed: 1,650
Acres burned: 197,990
Deaths: 2

7. CARR FIRE (Shasta County, Trinity County), July 2018
Structures destroyed: 1,599
Acres burned: At least 172,055
Deaths: 7

8. NUNS FIRE (Sonoma County), October 2017
Structures destroyed: 1,355
Acres burned: 54,382
Deaths: 3

9. THOMAS FIRE (Ventura County, Santa Barbara), December 2017
Structures destroyed: 1,063

Acres burned: 281,893
Deaths: 1

10. OLD FIRE (San Bernardino County), October 2003
Structures destroyed: 1,003
Acres burned: 91,281
Deaths: 6
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
PG&E says it had problem near starting point of Camp Fire
