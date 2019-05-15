Camp Fire

Camp Fire started by PG&E owned power transmission lines: CAL FIRE

By Ricky Courtney and Paige McIntyre
CAL FIRE has determined the Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive in California history was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E).

CAL FIRE investigators announced their findings in Sacramento on Wednesday.

According to the report, on November 8, the fire was started in the Pulga area, about 6 miles northeast of the town of Paradise by electrical transmission lines, which are larger lines used to carry electric energy over large distances. The fire spread quickly due to strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures.

Investigators found a second ignition site that was sparked by vegetation coming into contact with smaller PG&E electrical distribution lines. This second fire was consumed by the earlier fire that started in the Pulga area.

The Camp Fire burned a total of 153, 336 acres, destroyed 18,804 structures and killed 85 people.
