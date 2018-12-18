CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire survivors temporarily relocate to Fresno to start over

As the holidays approach, survivors of the Camp Fire in Northern California are struggling to put a roof over their heads. Some have temporarily relocated to Fresno -- desperate for help to rebuild.

For Joe and Mary Redfern, the nightmare of surviving the Camp Fire will never be over.

"To be the worst disaster in California history, that's not something to be jovial or proud of," said Joe.

The couple was happy with the life they had built in Paradise over the last 12 years.

On November 8th, they were only able to escape with their dog and Mary's walker.

"I'm 72 and my wife is 71 and we have to start all over from scratch," he said.

The Redferns like so many others have been overwhelmed by people's generosity, but even more daunted by the task to rebuild. They spent most of November in a shelter before temporarily moving in with relatives in Fresno.

"We are survivors and there are hundreds and thousands that need help. Not only just us, others that have nothing."

On the Facebook page Paradise Fire Adopt a Family, there are so many similar stories. Displaced families are asking for help buying construction tools, linens, and gift cards for gas. The Redferns have found a local sponsor, but it's difficult for anyone to replace a lifetime worth of belongings.
"I'd gladly give it all back if I could go back...the money they can have."

As evacuees leave Paradise in search for other places to live, Joe and Mary worry the people of the town will soon be forgotten too.

If you are interested in adopting a Camp Fire family, you can find more information on this community Facebook page.

You can help Joe and Mary by either visiting their Amazon wishlist or their GoFundMe.

